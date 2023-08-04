On the morning of Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Edward Wylie Wilson, Jr., passed away peacefully at the age of 78 at his residence. Born December 8, 1944, in Hollywood, Florida, Ed was the middle child of Edward Wylie Wilson, Sr. and Juanita Ritter Wilson. Following his father’s untimely passing, the family, which included brother Terry and sister Mary, moved in 1959 to the Houston area, where Ed maintained residency until his death.
In high school, Ed met the love of his life, the equally kind-hearted Sharon Dale Brailey. They married on March 11, 1963, at Park Place United Methodist Church and, as newlyweds, continued their respective studies at the University of Houston. Their deep love for each other expanded, and their family grew to eventually include three sons and a daughter. Ed was a longtime piping engineer with Jacobs Engineering, where he designed oil rigs for refineries around the world. His business travels took him to Malaysia, Brunei, England, Saudi Arabia, and -his and Sharon’s favorite- Aruba. Their love of the island during Ed’s assignments there was shared with their children and, decades later, their grandchildren. Sharon preceded him in death on November 23, 2003; it was a loss from which he never fully healed.
Ed took no greater pride than in his children and their accomplishments. He was proficient in all matters business-related and kept current on news and investment analysis from his “command central,” where his feline friend Diego would often keep him company. During his later years, Ed found companionship and support with Rosanne Duncan of Cleveland, Ohio. Ed loved exercising his strategic mind with a good game of chess or “bones,” especially the game 42, during which dominoes would be played with much enthusiasm when he drew a good hand. (Conversely, his disappointment in a bad hand would be conveyed to those around the table with much melodrama!) A devout and deeply spiritual man, Ed was a diligent reader of the Bible and lived his life accordingly. He will be remembered for his boisterous laugh, storytelling skills and wit, fine penmanship honed from years at the drafting table, and most importantly, his unwavering dependability, guidance, and support for his family.
Ed will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his children Ken (Kelli) Wilson, Jeff (Christine) Wilson, Jerrold (Rachael) Wilson, and Amy (Randy) Van Gelder; grandchildren Emily, Sarah, and Caleb Wilson, Brittney (Jon) Maxwell and Jeffrey Wilson, Brailey, Ashley, and Makenzie Wilson, and Tristan and Naomi Van Gelder; great-grandchildren Jesse and Elaina Maxwell; nephew David (Cindy) Coggins; niece Toby Coggins; great-niece Stacy Coggins; and companion Rosanne Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, sister, and great-nephew Steven David Coggins. Ed, never one to like a fuss, preferred there be no public service, a request his family will honor.
To share memories of Mr. Wilson please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas.
