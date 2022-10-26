Edward Lee Requardt, 91, of Beasley, Texas, was called home to be with our Lord on October 24, 2022. Edward Lee was born July 19, 1931 to Henry and Caroline (Roehe) Requardt in Beasley, Texas.
Edward Lee married the love of his life, Rosie Christine Pate, on June 10, 1955. Their love grew stronger each day of their sixty-seven year marriage. During their marriage, they had three children, Denise, Ricky, and Tammy. He was very involved in their lives teaching them how to build, draw, camp, and to be loving caring individuals. He was a fun and playful grandfather and great grandfather who not only enjoyed playing with the children, he took pride in watching them grow, learn and being one of their biggest supporters in all of their activities such as sports, band and choir. His family was the most important part of his life.
Edward Lee proudly served in the Navy as a Seaman for four years from 1950 to 1954. During his time of service, he fought in the Korean Conflict, now known as the Korean War. After moving back to Beasley in 1995, he joined the Needville American Legion Post 350 where he was a lifetime member.
During the early 70’s, Edward Lee became a scout leader for Boy Scout Troop 276. Under his leadership, Troop 276 became the #1 Troop in the Bay Area Council for a few years running with the largest number of young men who earned the rank of Eagle Scout including his son Ricky.
Edward Lee spent most of his life as a master carpenter building beautiful cabinetry in homes. He taught his children the skills and his son Ricky continues his legacy to this day.
Edward Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Caroline (Roehe) Requardt, his sister and brother-in-law Lorene and Bill Engeling, his brother and sister-in-law Larry and Jean Requardt, and his grandson Ricky Requardt, Jr.
Edward Lee is survived by his children, Denise Requardt and friend Brenda Steele, Ricky Requardt, Tammy Hall; grandchildren, Bethany Tidwell and her husband Nicholas, Joseph Hall, Jacob Requardt and his wife Jessica, Stephen Hall and his wife Courtney, Krystine Hall and Grace Requardt; great grandchildren Emma and Lily Tidwell, Mackenzie Hall, Maddison, McKinley, Ryan and Alex Requardt, Aubrie, Brooklynn, Michael, and Austin Rose Hall. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers include Ricky Requardt, Jacob Requardt, Joseph Hall, Stephen Hall, Nicholas Tidwell and Dwayne Engelhardt.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5 pm – 7 pm at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX, 77471.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Friedens United Church of Christ, 7526 Avenue I, Beasley, TX 77417. Burial will follow at Friedens Church of Christ Cemetery Beasley, TX. Services will be conducted by Pastor Karen Wilhelm of Friedens United Church of Christ.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Friedens United Church of Christ, PO Box 112, Beasley, TX 77417.
Condolence messages may be written for the Requardt family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX, 77471, (281) 342-4671.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.