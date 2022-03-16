Eduardo "Lalo" Mendoza

Mr. Eduardo Mendoza was born on October 13, 1938, in San Benito, Texas.
He passed away on March 11, 2022, in Richmond, Texas.
He was a proud veteran. He voluntarily served his country by enlisting in the United States Marines Corps from 1957-1962.
He was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California.
He was in Company “D” 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Division (Rgm). While stationed at Camp Pendleton, he trained as a rifleman and specialized as 0331 Machine Gunner.
He was Honorably discharged in 1962.
Until his last breath, he will forever be a “United States Marine”. ~ Semper Fi
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro Mendoza Sr., and Petra Sanchez Mendoza. His brother, Pedro (Pete, aka Jr.) Mendoza Jr. and sister, Isabel (Chavela) Mendoza Linarez.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dominga Mendoza and their children, (sons) Eric Mendoza, Edward Mendoza Jr, (daughter) Christie Mendoza and her fiancée, Ricky Cantu.
He is also survived by his brother Florencio (Lencho) S. Mendoza and wife Mary L. Mendoza and his sister, Guadalupe (Lupe) and husband Daniel Rios. He left a legacy of 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews, family members and friends whom all loved him dearly.
Pallbearers will be: Eric Mendoza, Edward Mendoza Jr, Robert Mendoza, Joe Vasquez, Michael Cruz, James Arellano, and Christopher Munoz.
Visitation for Eduardo Mendoza, 83, will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Hernandez Funeral Home located at 800 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX, beginning at 5:00 p.m., with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m., with the visitation ending at 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home.
Precession will begin from Hernandez Funeral home to the burial service at Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery, located at 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd, Rosenberg Texas, where he will receive military honors and flag presentation from the USMC.
Reception will follow for those that would like to attend with the family at Twin City Community Church, located at 1122 4th Street, Rosenberg TX.
