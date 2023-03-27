Eddie E. Alley past March 22, 2023, at the age of 78. Mr. Alley was born October 9, 1944, the oldest son of Vastene and Viney Alley. Born in Columbus, Texas, Mr. Alley attended Riverside High School graduating in 1962. He also attended Saint Phillips College in San Antonio receiving his degree in 1964. He served proudly in the United States, Marine Corps and fought valiantly in the Vietnam War. Following an honorable discharge from the service as a Staff Sergeant, he relocated to Houston where he met his wife, Mary Magdalene Reliford. Their union produced two sons, Darrell and Jason. After a long and productive career as a mechanic and truck driver at the Port of Houston, he was able to retire and return to Columbus, Texas. Mr. Alley truly met no strangers and did all he could to help others. He has truly touched the lives of countless others.
He is preceded in death by his father, Vastene, his wives, Mary (Reliford) and Mantie (Porter), his brother, Billy, and his son, Jason. He is survived by his mother, Viney (Miller), his siblings, sister Vastene and husband Roger, brother Kenneth, his wife, Cynthia, and sister Norvalean. He’s also survived by his son, Darrell, his wife, Wendy, and his three grandchildren Malik, Hayden, and Rian.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements Visitation will be on March 31, 2022, at Ben Davis Funeral Home at 3:00 PM. there will be a celebration of life at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Columbus, Texas on April 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM.
