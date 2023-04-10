Earline Adela (Gansky) Hollas, 93, of Richmond, Texas passed away on April 6, 2023. She was born on February 12, 1930 in Schulenburg, Texas to Rudie and Rosie (Pesek) Gansky. Earline was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg for almost 70 years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, the Altar Society and the KJZT. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, gardening and dancing to polka music. Earline treasured the time she spent with her family, especially her 15 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Earline had a fun-loving personality and never met a stranger. This loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents, Earline is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wilbert F. Hollas, son, Ronald F. Hollas, infant sister, Anita Gansky and grandson, Richard H. Rogge.
Survivors include her daughters, Carol Novosad (Ralph), Connie Rogge (Rick), Peggy Brown (Mark)and Roxie Strother (Paul); daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Hollas; siblings, Joyce Hollek and Dan Gansky (Jean); grandchildren, Dustin Hollas (Ashley), Cody Hollas (Rebecca), Bryce Hollas (Jodi), Mackenzie Benziger (Seth), Anne Marie Spuza (Trenton), Michael Rogge (Cassie), Shelley van Deursen (Daniel), Christine Seligman (Jordan), Lauren Hughes (Chip), Leigh Anne Lionberger (Doug), Kelli Brown, Tim Strother (Zoe), Samantha Strother and Wade Strother; great grandchildren, Jaxson, Aubrey & Griffin Hollas, Ava & Haley Hollas, Sawyer, Sutton, Palmer and Walker Hollas, Adelaide & Logan Benziger, Cason & Tenley Rogge, Annabelle, James, Matthew & Madeleine van Deursen; Ella, Jacob & Connlie Seligman, Peyton, Trey & Taylor Belle Hughes, Caden, Emily, Luke & Elle Lionberger and Ruby Strother.
Earline was awaiting the arrival of three more great grandchildren in the coming months.
Public visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary/Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 followed by shared memories at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg.
The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg with a lunch reception to immediately follow at the parish hall.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers are grandsons Dustin, Cody, and Bryce Hollas, Michael Rogge, and Tim and Wade Strother.
Honorary pallbearer is grandson Richard Rogge.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the caretakers at Clayton Oaks Memory Care in Richmond for the loving care they gave to Earline.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Earline Hollas to Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg or to Annabelle’s Amazing Graces.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.