Dr. Ronald A. Van Vliet, 71, of Sugar Land, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Dutch immigrant parents, the third of four sons. During Ron’s early childhood the family moved to Southern California, eventually settling in the Los Angeles suburb of La Mirada, where he enjoyed going to the beach and playing basketball.
Ron graduated from La Mirada High School, Whittier College, and the Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine, where he was selected to become a member of the Pi Delta National Honor Society. He went on to serve and complete residency training at the Harris County Podiatric Medical and Surgical Residency Program in Houston and was a practicing podiatrist, for over 40 years, with offices in Sugar Land and Lake Jackson.
Dr. Van Vliet is survived by his wife, Dr. Connie Camarda Van Vliet, three children, Paula Baumgartner (Michael), Christopher Van Vliet, Esq., (Riane) and Michael Van Vliet, along with three granddaughters. He is also survived by brothers, John Van Vliet and Frank Van Vliet, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frans and Martina Van Vliet, a brother, Tom Van Vliet and an infant son, Aaron Van Vliet. Ron served his family, community, church, and patients well and will be greatly missed.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 29, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 9950 S. Mason Rd., Richmond, Texas 77406. Visitation will be 10:00 — 11:00 AM, for one hour preceding the Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Morton Cemetery, 401 N Second Street, Richmond, Texas 77469.
Condolence messages may be written for the Van Vliet family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
