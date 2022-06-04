Dr. Leslie Arnim "Buddy" Wheeler III was born in Sugarland, Texas on November 25, 1941 to Dr. Leslie Arnim Wheeler Jr. and Maxine Hodanek Wheeler, who together built a beautiful family in the early days of Sugar Land. Buddy is survived by three siblings and their spouses: Jonellen Reber, Janie Waddell and her husband Davis, and Jerry Wheeler and his wife Sam.
These Wheeler siblings have stayed tight over the years and formed the foundation of a close extended family.
Buddy is also survived by the love of his life and wife of almost 60 years, Antonette "Toni" Wheeler. They met in dental school and became true partners in all walks of life. They complemented each other in every way and stayed devoted through good times and bad. Buddy and Toni raised two daughters, Lea Aden Lueck and Lindie Arnim Gibbs, and welcomed two sons-in-law to the family: Michael Lueck and James Gibbs. Captain had 8 grandchildren: Cooper Lueck, Landon Lueck, Rawley Lueck, Jacob Laney, Pearce Council, Granger Gibbs, Grace Gibbs, and Paige Gibbs. Buddy and Toni experienced many adventures together with Toni's sister and brother-in-law- Michael and Tanya Lee, from the casinos to the Italian countryside.
In addition to family, Buddy's friendship knew no bounds. He has a legacy of LOVE.
Buddy's LIGHT shown bright through his endless passions and hobbies.
He had a gift for fishing and hunting. His home waters were Matagorda Bay, but you could find him in Oyster Creek to miles offshore in the Gulf.
His love for fishing drove him to design and build boats from rafts on the lake to air boats to 1800 hp multi-hulls.
With all that bounty, Buddy was the chef of the family. Whether for a small family meal or a GCCA banquet, Buddy made it delicious. Captain Buddy's gumbo was everyone's favorite. His love of vegetable gardening "was in his blood" and was always experimenting with new varieties and methods.
There is simply no way to do justice to the breadth and depth of what Buddy was interested in.
The sheer variety of his nick names gives you a clue: Doc, Wheels, Buddy, Medico, Boudreaux, Captain. Here are a few more of his passions to bring a smile to those who knew him: he flew airplanes (and nearly crashed a couple), developed real estate, dressed like a million bucks, wrestled alligators, engineered everything from duck blinds to "cook shacks", danced like no one was watching, preached the gospel every day, and never met a slot machine he didn't like.
Buddy's LIFE was focused on serving others. He grew up in Sugarland, was a Sugar Land High Gator, and remained life-long friends with many from those early days. After graduating from Texas A&I, he earned his DDS from The University of Texas Dental School and joined his father's original Sugar Land practice.
Buddy practiced in the Sugar Land community for almost 50 years treating generations of patients who he considered friends.
And he loved his staff members like family! He was a life-long learner, always applying cutting edge practices to serve his patients. When it was time to retire, Buddy chose a man after his own heart, Dr. Paul Davey, to entrust his patients to. Buddy also served his community in many official capacities as well.
He was on the Fort Bend County Fair Board for many years, was a member of the local Masonic lodge, and a founding leader of the Gulf Coast Conservation Association (GCCA), just to name a few.
Now, if you were to ask Buddy "WHAT IS YOUR SECRET?" he would tell you without hesitation, it is knowing God and the love of Jesus Christ.
Buddy knew the Lord and his irresistible grace. In his later years, he could not help but spread the good news of the Gospel to even casual acquaintances everywhere he went.
He had a hunger for the things of God, worshiped the Lord regularly and studied His Word.
Buddy lived a full, remarkable life, but at the end he would tell you that he is simply a sinner saved by grace. He is in heaven with Jesus now. Well done good and faithful servant.
Please join us for a celebration of Buddy's life on Sunday, June 12 at 2:00 pm at Briscoe Manor, 5801 FM 723, Richmond, TX.
We'll tell a few stories, visit with old friends, affirm our faith, and have some ice cream and lemonade! Please dress casual! In lieu of flowers, plant a tree or a garden, or go enjoy the outdoors instead!
If you'd like to donate in his honor, joyfully give your time or talents to someone in need, or help The Alzheimer's Association find a cure: http://act.alz.org/goto/buddywheeler
