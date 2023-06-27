Dr. Kenneth H. Brady was born in Palestine, Texas on June 30, 1934 to Clarence H. Brady and Verna Gaines Brady. He passed away on June 23, 2023 in Richmond, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant grandson Kenneth Craig Brady Jr., daughter-in-law Cindy Brady, brother Clarence E. Brady, sister Betty Sure Ellison.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patsy Forest Brady; two sons, Brad Brady and wife Donna and Craig Brady and wife Vanessa; sister, Brenda Brady Hausler; grandchildren, Jeremy Brady and wife Mystie, Cullen Brady and wife Darla, Wade Brady and wife Ashley, Bret Brady and wife Briana, Jenna Brady-White and husband Justin, Tyler Michelle Murski and husband Chance, Morgan Brady, and Madison and Kyle Turrubiate; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Wyatt Brady, Jacob and Joseph White, Carson and Luke Brady, Oliver Brady, Hailie Murski and Bethany Duran.
After receiving his dental degree in 1958 at the age of 24, Kenneth joined the faculty at the University of Texas dental branch and established a private dental practice for several years in Houston and Rosenberg, Texas. Dr. Brady was appointed clinic director and named to the Dean’s Teaching & Excellence List in 1985. He had membership in the awards committee, the admission committee, the quality assurance and risk management committees. He was a member of the Delta Sigma Delta Dental Fraternity.
Dr. Brady was also a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the dental honorary fraternity.
Dr. Brady also served as vice president, president-elect and president. He was a former member of the American Dental Association, the Texas Dental Association, Greater Houston Dental Society, the American Association of Dental Schools and the Texas Association of Admissions for the Health Profession. He served as acting associate dean for clinic affairs.
Dr. Brady retired in 2010 after 51 years and was presented a new status as Professor Emeritus.
A graveside service will be held for immediate family.
Condolences may be sent to Dr. Brady’s home at 908 Foster in Richmond, Texas, 77469. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Dr. Brady’s name.
