Dr. Clifford John Hackett, 87, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on October 19, 2022. He was born in St. Louis, MO on April 2, 1935, to Gordon and Ruth Hackett.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and obtained a Doctorate in Dentistry from Marquette University. He was a Dental Officer in the Dental Corps in the United States Air Force at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio. After leaving the Air Force he continued as a devoted dentist in the Houston area for over 50 years.
Cliff also devoted time to his community by serving as a Sugar Land City Councilman, on the Board of the Sugar Land Planning and Zoning Committee, Lions Club, Kiwanis, and Parish Council at St. Paul Orthodox Christian Church.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Ruth Hackett, his sister, Mary Hackett Rushmore, and his wife of 42 years Joyce Woodbridge Hackett.
Cliff is survived by his wife Jimmie Luree “Lu” Hackett, Matthew Hackett, John Hackett and his wife Jennifer and their two children – Tyler and Alex, Fred Hackett and his wife Lisa and their two children – Steven and Nicholas. His stepchildren Heidi Boyd Pierce and husband Roger and children – Michael, Samantha, and Brooke, Scott Boyd and wife Shellie and their two children – Shannon and Kevin, and Kristin Boyd Liggett and husband Jeffrey and their three children – Max, Boyd and Luke.
The family wanted to extend their gratefulness to Touching Hearts and especially to Ellie McNeill for her devotion to the family.
Services will be held at St. Paul Orthodox Christian Church at 1717 Katy Gap Rd., Katy, TX on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 11:00A.M. Burial to be held at Morton Cemetery in Richmond, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dr. Clifford Hackett’s name to St. Paul Orthodox Christian Church at www.orthodoxkaty.com.
