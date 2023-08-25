Douglas Tagliabue

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Douglas Michael Tagliabue, 65, of Richmond, Texas, on August 23, 2023. He bravely fought against a cancer of unknown primary with unwavering strength and courage.Born on September 27, 1957, Douglas Michael Tagliabue grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas where he graduated from Mary Carroll High School and Corpus Christi State University. He was a dedicated banker with Wells Fargo & Company for many years, serving as a branch manager for the majority of his career. He was known for his expertise in financial matters and his commitment to his colleagues and customers.Douglas is survived by his loving spouse of 40 years, Catherine Marie Maxwell Tagliabue, their two sons: Brett Aaron Tagliabue and Garrett Ryan Tagliabue and wife Katy Lynn Rutherford Tagliabue, and his cherished granddaughter, Aria Joy Tagliabue. He is also survived by his sister Diane Sue Tagliabue Ferbrache and his brother Dennis Wayne Tagliabue. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.A visitation will be held in Doug’s memory on Friday, September 1st, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and a funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Both services will be held at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B F Terry Blvd, Rosenberg, TX 77471. A burial service will be held on September 2nd, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Catholic Diocese of Victoria Cemetery Number 2 at 300 West Sabine St., Victoria, TX 77903.In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the American Cancer Society, in memory of Douglas Michael Tagliabue.May his memory be a blessing.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
