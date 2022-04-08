March 25, 1926 — April 04, 2022
Douglas Stephen “Doug” Hall passed away peacefully on April 04, 2022, with family at his side in The Woodlands, Texas at the age of 96. He was born on March 25, 1926, in Damon, Texas to Kyle Charles Hall and Sarah Jane (Cates) Hall.
Doug graduated from Damon High School, and he proudly served in the US Army Air Force (AAF) from 1944 to 1946 where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. He worked for Exxon Corporation for 38 years in various jobs of increasing responsibility until his retirement. In his younger years, Doug’s hobbies included hiking and playing tennis.
Doug made many friends at The Conservatory in The Woodlands, Texas. Doug was a man of strong virtues and steadfast in his beliefs. He was always happy to see his friends and family, and he was kind to everyone. He never met a stranger. Doug was loved by many, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Doug is survived by his wife Mary Lou (Westbrook) Hall; his daughters from a previous marriage, Anna Lea (Hall) Culnane (Dan Culnane), and Malinda Hall; granddaughters Katherine (Katie) Culnane and Devon Anne Culnane; niece and nephews: Kathy (Hall) Sanders, Jon, Jim, and David Hall, and many other family members and friends. He is predeceased by his parents and his brothers Harrison and Warren Hall.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marcie, Lovenah, Taryn, and Regina with the Devotion Hospice Care Team.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Damon Cemetery in Damon, Texas.
