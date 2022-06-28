Douglas L Smiley, age 82, passed away on June 15th, 2022 after a 5 year battle with Dementia.
Doug was born January 20, 1940 to Robert and Inez Smiley in Redwood City, California.
After graduating high school in 1957, Doug went to San Jose State and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. Doug spent much of his career in the offshore oil and gas industry.
Doug met his wife (Diane Gregson Smiley) in highschool and married on September 6, 1961. Doug and Diane are survived by their three children, Stacey Dale, Steve Smiley, daughter in law Deanna Smiley, and Shannon MIck in addition to 7 grandchildren.
Doug is also survived by his brother Don Smiley, sister Joyce Furse and brother Dennis Smiley.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Santa Cruz Memorial Park where he will be laid with his wife Diane.
