Dorothy Vyvial, 96, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on April 6, 2022, in Richmond. She was born on December 19, 1925, to Wilburn and Fay Strickland. She married Arnold Vyvial on August 11, 1946.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold Vyvial; son Rodney Vyvial; siblings Jimmy Strickland, Bobby Strickland, Billie Strickland, and Nita Bice.
Dorothy was a member of First Baptist Church Rosenberg, Eastern Star, and Royal Neighbors.
She loved spending time with family and friends, and her favorite vacation spot for many years was Lake L.B.J. After retiring she went on many AARP trips. In her later years she became legally blind, but was able to live alone in her house until her death.
Survivors include son, Larry Vyvial and wife Sharon; daughter in law Charlene Vyvial and friend Les Krancher; grandchildren Brent Vyvial (Elizabeth), Manda Meier (Herc), Tyson Vyvial (Amy), and Amber Weaver (Lane); great grandchildren Bryson Vyvial, Rylee Vyvial, Tyler Weaver, Lucas Weaver, Walker Meier, Reid Meier, and Paisley Vyvial; sister Evelyn (Cooter) Hardin; and sisters in law Linda Strickland and Mary (Skeeter) Strickland.
Visitation will be from 10 AM until 11 AM on Monday, April, 11, 2022, with services beginning at 11 AM in the Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg. Burial will follow in Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Herc Meier, Brent Vyvial, Tyson Vyvial, Lane Weaver, Bryson Vyvial and Barton Wood.
Memorials may be made in her memory to the “Mother’s Day Out” at First Baptist Church Rosenberg, 1117 1st Street, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
Condolence messages may be written for the Vyvial family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, (281)342-4671.
