Dorothy Novosad Wieghat was born to the late Rudolph and Adela Cordes Novosad on July 21, 1935 in Fayetteville, Texas, the seventh child of a family of nine living siblings. At the age of 2, the family moved to Wharton, Texas and later to the Richmond-Rosenberg area. She attended school in Wharton and later graduated from Lamar Cons. High School in 1953 as a member of the top ten of her class. Not having the opportunity to further her academic education, she joined the ranks of the working class two weeks after graduation. She loved banking and accounting.
Eventually, she met the love of her life, Lawrence H. “Pete” Wieghat. They were married on October 12, 1957. From this loving relationship, four sons were born and became the most important task of her life. Her husband and sons were her dearest blessings, her gems and treasures, as she referred to them. (Most of the time.)
Along with raising her children and caring for her husband, she had the driving desire to keep up her skills in accounting, working part-time for several local businesses and eventually working full-time for Jefferson Lake Sulpher Co. (Occidental Petroleum) until sulphur depletions caused the company to close. She immediately went to work in the accounting department for Ebasco Constructors at the W. A. Parish Plant as well as the South Texas Nuclear Project in Wadsworth, Texas until the companies sale to Rathion, forcing her into early retirement. She then went to work for the U. S. Postal Service in a Postmaster Relief position until her final retirement after her husband’s death in 2003.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband and parents, an infant brother, Steven Novosad, grandson Kane Wieghat, grandparents Anton and Frances Novosad, Johanus B. and Lena Cordes Kral, brothers Lad A. Novosad and wife Bessie, Johnnie Novosad and wife Lorene, and Gilbert Novosad; sisters Jane Scheel and husband George, Lillian Steffek and husband Jerry, brother-in-laws Ervin Meyer, William “Bill” Sekula and Thomas Jackson, Niece Denise Van Osdel, nephews Little John Van Osdel, Kevin Scheel, Randall Steffek, Mike Novosad, and Michael Lynn Novosad.
Survivors include her sons, Rodney Wieghat and wife Darlene, Timothy Wieghat and wife Jennifer, Carlton Wieghat and wife Chriss, and Scott Wieghat. Grandchildren Rhett and wife Andrea Wieghat, Reed and wife Madison Wieghat, Chance Wieghat, Cierra and husband Tony Rothman, Cord Wieghat and fiancée Shelby Mindrup, Tyler and Laurie Wieghat, Tanner and Heather Wieghat, and Kyla Wieghat. Great Grandchildren Carsen English, Graysen Wieghat, Charlie Wieghat, Owen Wieghat, Bo Rothman, Jemma Rothman, and Meredith Wieghat. Sisters Rosalie Meyer, Marie Sekula, Adeline “Addie” Jackson, and Sister-in-law Joyce Novosad, along with a whole host of wonderful loving nieces, nephews, and their families.
First and foremost, Dorothy always realized that the love filled story of her life would not have been possible without her “Precious Lord, Jesus Christ” and proclaimed that every day. She loved her Roman Catholic Faith and was a 70 year member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville, TX, having served on the parish council, was a CCD aide for 5 years, forever member of the church choir, member of the Altar Society, KJZT, prayer chain, weekly adoration and was on the rosary schedule from its’ inception. She was a very active member of the Needville Youth Fair and served as its’ treasurer for many years, as well as the Needville American Legion Auxilary Unit #350.
Dorothy was a peace-loving person who disliked discord. Family was very important to her, with her home filled with “wall-to-wall kinfolks” on many Thanksgivings and Christmases.
Funeral Mass will be held Monday June 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville with Father Dan Scheel officiating. Visitation will begin Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. until service time with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Michaels Catholic Church for masses for the repose of her soul, Needville Food Pantry, Wieghat Memorial Foundation, or St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.
