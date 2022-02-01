Dorothy Marie Schulte, 90, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Richmond. She was born February 5, 1931 in Wallis to Frank and Augusta Hruzek. Dorothy was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Needville and worked for Eckerd’s Pharmacy for 20 years.
She is survived by her son Robert Schulte and his wife Heidi along with other loving extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Earl C. Schulte Sr.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville with burial to follow in Needville Public Cemetery. The family will receive friends, Monday evening, February 7, 2022 from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
.Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
