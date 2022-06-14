Funeral Service for Dorothy Mae Taylor are scheduled for 11am Saturday June 18, 2022 at Jerusalem Starlight Encampment Bldg. 33311 Ashe Road Simonton, TX With: Reverend Ron Gardner, Eulogist. Burial in Hillside Cemetery 724 FM 1458 Road Wallis, TX 77485. Ms. Dorothy passed away at the age of 87. Final arrangements are entrusted to the care of Gooden Funeral Home 1716 Avenue E Rosenberg, TX PH: 281-342-9169 Website: www.goodenfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
