A Memorial Service for Dorothy Mae Holcombe of Rosenberg, TX, is set for 11 AM Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1513 West Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
She was born Dorothy Mae Stieber on August 22, 1935, In Bay City, TX, to Tofiel Stieber and Wilma Vacek Stieber. She died March 6, 2023, in Rosenberg, TX.
Dorothy was a wonderful homemaker and loved caring for her family. She will be remembered as a great cook, baker, and seamstress. She had a great love for animals, she was an avid bingo player, and she enjoyed time with her family, especially taking family trips through the years. Dorothy was a caregiver for family members and friends. She was so proud of her family and loved them very much; she especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Teddie McDuffy Holcombe.
Survivors include her brother, Bobby Stieber and wife, Lynnell, of Richmond; 4 children, Julie Wegner of Richmond, Alice Kosler and husband, Ken, of Rosenberg, Jo Ann Ray and husband, Bob, of Rosenberg, and John Holcombe and wife, Lisa, of Richmond; 2 grandchildren, Stephen Ray and wife, Ashley, and Kimberly Kosler; 2 great grandchildren, Grady Ray and Henry Ray; as well as extended family members and friends.
Memorial Donations may be given in her memory to a charity of choice.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
