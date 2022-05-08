Dorothy “Dottie” (Trlicek) Adams, 90, of La Grange, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
She was born in La Grange, Texas on March 3, 1932, the daughter of Peter and Sophie (Konvicka) Trlicek.
Dottie married the love of her life, Chris “Everett” Adams on December 14, 1950 in Sugarland, Texas. Everett and Dottie were blessed to have shared seventy years of marriage.
She worked as a nurse for many years, a job that was well-suited to her caring nature. Dottie truly had a servant’s heart and was known as someone who was incredibly kind, loving, and giving. In addition to her sweet personality, she could be recognized by her beautiful smile, a trait which others frequently complimented her on because she was always smiling.
Dottie was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Annunciation #1962, was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and their Altar Society, and enjoyed volunteering her time assisting at various local nursing homes and at Second Chance Emporium of La Grange.
Dottie loved to garden and had been recognized by the La Grange community and awarded,” Yard of the Month.” In her earlier years, Dottie enjoyed traveling with Everett to Rockport and Matagorda on various fishing trips along with taking trips from time to time to casinos. She also loved watching baseball and was an avid Astros fan.
Most of all Dottie valued the importance of family and found that the greatest joy in her life was spending time with her children, beloved sisters, and grandchildren that held a special place in her heart.
She is survived by one daughter, Marla Adams of Katy, Texas; two sisters: Florence “Mickey” Oeding; and Linda Hobratschk and husband, Harvey all of La Grange, TX; three granddaughters: Katie Teinert and husband, Nick of College Station, TX; Brandi Hurst of El Campo, TX; and Lauren Mazoch of Temple, TX; two grandsons: Richard Adams of Arlington, TX; and Dylan Mazoch of Waco, TX; special niece, Debbie Oeding of Bastrop, TX; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Everett Adams; son, Dennis Adams; three sisters: Tonie Knippel, Clara Justice and husband, Otis; and Gail Dozier and husband, Charles; mother and father-in-law: James and Frances Adams; brothers-in-law, Maurice Adams and Delwin Oeding; and sister-in-law, Margie Jones.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations. Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of La Grange at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Burial will follow at La Grange City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital of Texas Chapter Alzheimer’s Association, 5508 West Hwy 290, Suite 206, Austin, Texas 78735; Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 548, La Grange, TX 78945; or to Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Annunciation #1962, Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 275, La Grange, TX 78945.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig – Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
