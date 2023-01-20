Dorothy Carol Dearman, 84, of El Campo, formerly of Sugar Land, passed away Dec. 3, 2022, in her home.
She was born may 22, 1938 in Coyle, Okla., to Bill and Lucille (nee Doty) Shellhammer. She had siblings Billie Jean Bentley, Doty Louise Shellhammer and O.K. Shellhammer, who pre-deceased her.
She married Ron Dearman in Coyle, Okla., on Sept. 1, 1956. Ron passed away in October 2013. They have two daughters, Cindy Dearman and Rhonda Addison.
Dorothy retired from FBISD in 2003 after 22 years of employment. She volunteered at Brazos Bend State Park, loved shelties and hummingbirds. She also loved flowers, traveling and camping. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy Dearman of El Campo and daughter Rhonda Addison of Pearland. Also granddaughter Stephanie Vallet and husband Jason, grandson Phillip Cernoch and wife Lacey of Santa Fe, granddaughter Audrey Addison of Pearland and great-grandchildren Raegan and Wyatt Vallet of El Campo.
A memorial service will be held on Feb. 18, 2023 at Sagemont Church in Houston. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to your favorite charity.
