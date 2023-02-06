Dorothy Brenner Smith, 66, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on February 3, 2023. She was born on November 17, 1956 in Richmond, Texas to Victor William Brenner, Sr. and Ludmilla Vasek Brenner. She recently retired as Vice President at Prosperity Bank in Needville after 42 years of employment. Her hobbies included visiting National Parks, tending to her garden, and collecting various trinkets. She couldn’t pass up picking that special memento from the local giftshops. Dorothy also enjoyed cheering for the Houston Astros. When time permitted, she liked to take trips to Louisiana to test her luck at the casinos. This loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her brother, Victor Brenner, Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, David Wayne Smith; daughter, Jennifer Moses and husband, Adrian; siblings, Jimmy Brenner, Johnny Brenner, Millie Brenner, Agnes Nulisch and husband, Kenneth, Betty Ann Brenner, Alice Abke and Mary Ann Glaze; sister-in-law Shirley Greive and husband Maxie; nephews and nieces, Aaron Nulisch, Shannon Nulisch, Sheri Stinnett and their families along with extended family and friends.
Dorothy enjoyed her four-legged grandpets, Zoey, Clyde and Romulus.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until service time at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include : Jimmy Brenner, Johnny Brenner, Aaron Nulisch, Carson Nulisch, Adrian Moses, Steve Stinnett, David Meadows, and Craig Wright.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Yellowstone Forever supporting Yellowstone National Park
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
