Doris Marie Gibson Vacek of Rosenberg, Texas, born May 3, 1932, was the second of three children born to Arbrey Hugh Gibson and Gertrude Mary Fishbeck Gibson in Damon, Texas. Doris died on August 14, 2023 in Rosenberg, Texas.
Doris grew up in the Damon area where her parents were cotton farmers. She attended school at Woodrow School, and at 6th grade transferred to school in Richmond, Texas. When Needville High School was built, she continued her education in Needville. She graduated from Needville High School in the first senior graduating class in 1949. Her class was responsible for choosing the mascot, school colors, and designing the Needville Senior rings.
During her high school years, Doris met and fell in love with a young man from Fairchild. After two years of dating, Johnnie and Doris married June 1, 1950 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Needville. They lived in Wharton, Texas for three years. In 1953 they moved to Rosenberg, Texas. Johnnie was a barber and owner of City Barber Shop in Rosenberg. Doris was a mother and homemaker. In 1967, Doris opened a state licensed daycare for preschoolers in their home. Several years afterwards she began working at Holy Rosary Catholic School until her retirement in 1997.
Doris was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She found great joy in hearing news of what her children and grandchildren were doing to keep busy. She took pride in their achievements and successes. And when things didn’t go right, she would worry enough for all of them.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and companion of 56 years, Johnnie C. Vacek; infant daughter, Sandra Jo Vacek; grandson, Andrew Michael Murrile; and brother, James Forrest Gibson.
She is survived by daughters, Linda Murrile and husband Don of Damon, Texas; Brenda Woodham and husband Fred of Bozeman, Montana; and son Chris Vacek and wife Karen of Rosenberg, Texas. Her grandchildren are Tyler Murrile and wife Jennifer of Guy, Texas; Ryan Woodham of Bozeman, Montana; Cristin Woodham Moore and husband Trevor of Kaunakakai, Hawaii; Nicole Woodham Klein and husband Brad of Columbia, Maryland; Lindsey Murrile Hawkins and husband Josh of Beasley, Texas; Megan Vacek and Logan Vacek, both of Rosenberg. Great-grandchildren Morgan Murrile, Kelcie Murrile, Alec Murrile, Ava Hawkins, Ryleigh Hawkins, John Hawkins, Odinn Moore, June Woodham, Kaitlyn Woodham, Carter Klein and Bodhi Klein; step great-grandchildren, Katie Thomas and Scott Simoni. Her great great-granddaughter is Aria Leigh Murrile. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Holub of Port Lavaca; and sister–in-law Evelyn Gibson Bear of Lake Jackson; and numerous niece and nephews.
Doris was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg. She was an active member of her church before her declining health. She was a Catholic Daughter, a member of the KJZT Society, a member of the Compassion Committee, GrandPals, a CYO sponsor and the Altar Society.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary & Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. Fr. Vipin George, Fr. William D. Bartniski and Deacon Don Murrile to officiate the services.
Pallbearers will include Tyler Murrile, Logan Vacek, Ryan Woodham, Alec Murrile, Jay Gibson and Josh Hawkins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Holy Rosary School in Rosenberg, Texas.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
