On July 29, 2022, surrounded by family, Doris Lingnau Grant of Richmond, passed away peacefully at the age of 89. She was born on June 9, 1933. She graduated from Lamar High School in Rosenberg in 1951 and went on to pursue and obtain her bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston in 1954 and her master’s degree from The University of Houston in 1956.
She was affectionately known as “Ninny” to her grandchildren and Granny Grant to everyone else. She spent many hours with her grandkids teaching them how to bake, cook, and sew. She loved watching them in all their activities, especially livestock shows. She spent many years helping Fort Bend County youth with their 4-H projects and livestock projects.
Doris was a beloved elementary school teacher for 42 years and retired in 1999 but continued tutoring and substitute teaching for many more years. She had a passion for youth and spent over 30 years as the manager of the Lamar 4-H club. She was a Life Member of the Fort Bend County Fair Association and a B. F. Terry FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer.
Doris was a founding member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Rosenberg. She was also a 44-year member of the Rosenberg Chapter #429 Order of the Eastern Star.
She is preceded in Death by her parents, E. F. Lingnau, Sr. and Marie Pultr Lingnau.
She is survived by her daughter Sherri Grant, son Jimmie Grant, his son and her Grandson Mason Grant, his daughter and her granddaughter Megan McGinnis and husband William, their daughter and her Great-Granddaughter Harper McGinnis, her brother Erwin Lingnau and wife Yvonne, nephew Brian Lingnau and his wife Donna, Niece Shelly Schmidt and husband Garren, nephew Gary Grant and wife Phyllis, nephew Ricky Grant, Niece Rosemary Moody, as well as numerous cousins and Great nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Doris Lingnau Grant, will be held 5 — 7:00 PM Friday, August 12, 2022, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
A Memorial Service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1026 Radio Lane, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
Honorary Pallbearers: Mason Grant, William McGinnis, Kenneth Robison, Wendell Robison, Roy Gorena, Brian Lingnau, Garren Schmidt, Robbie Stavinoha, Clay Kelley, Ross Kelley.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given in her memory to the Fort Bend County Fair Association Scholarship Fund in memory of Doris Grant, P.O. Box 428, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
