Doris Goode Thompson, 93, was born May 22, 1929, in Weimar, TX, to James Dewey Goode and Gertrude Johnson Goode. She joined her Lord and Savior the morning of September 25, 2022, in Rosenberg, TX.
Doris graduated from Weimar High School and attended Southwest Texas State University, where she met her future husband, Ralph. She graduated with a degree in Education and was a math teacher at Lamar Junior High School for several years. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church of Rosenberg for 61 years, and taught Sunday School for many of those years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, Ralph L. Thompson (who called her “D”); her son, Charles Daniel Thompson; her brothers, Byron Wesley Goode, and James Dewey (J.D.) Goode, Jr. and her sisters, Maggie Goode Hasse and Trudie Goode McKnight.
Doris’ loving family includes her children — James Thompson and wife, Debra; Bob Thompson and wife, Cris; Diane Hervieux and husband, Phil; grandchildren — Paul Thompson and wife, Jemme; Kristin Milosevich and husband, Matt; Hayley Hervieux and Connor Hervieux, and fiancée Sarah Willard; great grandchildren — Matthew Garcia and Nicholas, Evelyn and William Milosevich; stepbrother-in-law — Harry Lind; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family is appreciative of Doris’ caregivers – Keyonee Shoulders and Loyce Robins of Christian Companions, and personnel from Houston Hospice.
The funeral service is set for 12 Noon on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 4111 Airport Ave, Rosenberg, TX 77471. Burial will follow at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery, Rosenberg, TX.
Visitation will precede the funeral service from 11 am until noon.
Memorials may be given in her memory to Calvary Baptist Church – Improvement Fund, 4111 Airport Ave, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Condolence messages may be written for the Thompson family at www.garmanycarden.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, Inc., 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281) 342-4671.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.