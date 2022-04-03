Donald A. “Donnie” Klasel, a life-long resident of Rosenberg, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Sugar Land. He was born in Wharton on December 29, 1940 to August “Gus” and Marie Mutina Klasel who preceded him in death.
Donald is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Lynda Traylor Klasel; their sons, Thomas Klasel and Russell Klasel and wife, Zoë; grandchildren, Benjamin, Breckin and Arrington; sister, Sharon Slavinski and husband, Danny; sisters-in-law, Jean Traylor and Jan Gutowsky and husband, Jimmy; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
After completing studies at both Wharton County Junior College and the University of Houston, Donald worked at Schlumberger in Sugar Land for many years where he excelled at designing tools used in the oilfield receiving a U.S. Patent for one of his designs. He was a former member of the Ft. Bend County Sheriff’s Reserve.
Donald and Lynda enjoyed time traveling and camping with their favorite destination being Big Bend. Many trips were shared with their dear friends, Randy and LaVonne Randermann, including a cruise, a trip to Alaska and a walking tour of Europe taking along only what each could carry in a backpack.
For those wishing, memorial donations may be made to the charity of choice.
To Donnie - “I’ll never not love you!”
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 1P.M. until service time at @2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate.
