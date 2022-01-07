Dona Joyce Stransky

Dona was born in Frankston, TX on August 15th, 1945 to Louise and Dewitt Dansby. After graduating high school in Frankston she attended and graduated from Stephen F. Austin University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. After graduating, she went on to pursue a career in business working in oil and gas before transitioning into teaching which would be the career she retired in, having loved touching the lives of young men and women in multiple school districts in Fort Bend County.
She was blessed to meet the love of her life in her 20’s, Johnny Stransky and together they went on to get married, and have three children. Dona was a deeply loving wife and fiercely dedicated mother who gave her all to her family. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.
Dona was preceded in death by her parents Louise and Dewitt Dansby, her brothers, David and Kerry, and her loving husband Johnny Stransky, of Needville. She is survived by her three children; her son, Stephen Stransky and wife, Shauna, her daughter, Elizabeth Stransky-Mader and husband Sam, and her youngest daughter, Christy Stransky along with her five grandchildren, Sloan and Seth Stransky and Summer, Ryker, and Rhett Mader, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She is remembered as one of the kindest of souls by those who knew her and will be greatly missed by countless family members and friends. Her soft and caring nature with a mix of a fiery and quick wit is what we will all remember her by.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dona’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Needville.
The funeral will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville on Monday, January 10. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Rosary will be at 2 p.m., funeral mass will be at 2:30 p.m., with graveside services to follow. A catered reception will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Needville starting at 4pm for all.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.