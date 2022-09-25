Don Edward Williams

Don Williams, 77, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on September 15th, 2022 at his home in Bastrop, Texas.
Don was born in Greenville, Texas to William E. “Buck” Williams and Geneva Mae Bass Williams on April 17th, 1945. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1963, received a B.S. from East Texas State University in 1967; M.Ed. in 1969, and a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University in 1974. He taught two years in public schools, worked as a counselor at Texas A&M, taught one year on the A&M faculty, and worked one year post-doctoral in a research grant.
Don’s family was the center of his life. He loved spending time with his daughters, grandchildren, and the love of his life, June. He enjoyed research, writing, gardening, reading, and coaching his daughters in softball.
He worked for 25 years serving people with severe behavioral disorders, intellectual disabilities and autism at Richmond State School as a Unit Director, Psychologist, and Behavioral Services Director. He then joined Texana Center as Clinical Manager and Director of the Behavior Treatment and Training Center for nine years, retiring in 2009. After a few months off, he took on the role of a behavioral consultant, working for residential facilities and private treatment centers. He truly believed that in a leadership role, “You’re only as effective as the staff that you supervise” so he poured his heart and soul into supporting every staff member, no matter their position. He always had a strong commitment to improving the lives of those with developmental disabilities and their families. He served as President of the Texas Association for Behavior Analysis (TxABA) where he later was recognized for a lifetime achievement award in the area of Applied Behavior Analysis and published many applied research studies in national and international journals.
Don is survived by his wife of 40 years, June; daughters Stacey Nieves and her husband Danny of Tampa, Florida, Jade Joy and her husband Ryan of Austin, Kelcey Williams and her husband Blaine Mettura of Bastrop, Shay Shirley and husband Randy of Katy and five grandchildren: Alex Nieves, Matthew Nieves, Jakob Shirley, Kylie Shirley, and Jude Mettura. Don is preceded in death by his parents, “Buck” and Geneva and brother, Joe.
The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. David Morledge of Austin, the staff of Argent Court Assisted Living, and Resolutions Hospice of Bastrop for their unwavering care and compassion.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday October 15th, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Bastrop.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Behavior Treatment and Training Center at the following address: Texana Center Attn: Development Department 2339 Graeber Rd. Rosenberg, TX 77471. Please include a note that the donation is in memory of Dr. Don E. Williams to be utilized for services designated by the director of the BTTC.
