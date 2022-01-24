Domingo Miranda of Richmond, TX, was born on June 9, 1928, left this life to be with his “Lord & Loved Ones” on January 23, 2022.
Visitation will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors on Thurs., Jan. 27, 2022, from 5pm to 8pm with a Rosary being prayed at 6:30pm.
A viewing will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, on Fri., Jan. 28, 2022, at 9:30am before the funeral service which will begin at 11am.
Rite of committal will follow in San Gabriel Cemetery, in Richmond Texas.
Domingo is preceded in death by his wife, Luisa Miranda; parents, Miguel and Francisca Miranda; sons, Juan Jose Miranda and Edward “Eddie” Miranda; sisters, Connie McConnell and Lorencia Miranda Ramon; brothers, Benito Miranda and Eduardo Miranda; daughter in law, Christina Miranda.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, Paul Miranda, Daniel Miranda, Pete Miranda and wife Diana, Benito Miranda and wife Debbie, and Johnny Joe Miranda; his daughter, Connie Miranda; sisters, Virginia Hernandez and Josie Fox; grandchildren, Pete Miranda Jr., Liza Miranda, Marissa Miranda, Crystal Miranda, Tony Turrubiate, Beatrice Stokley, Alice Miranda, Benito Miranda Jr., Megan Miranda, Ashley DeLaRosa, Sierra Rodriguez, Domingo Garcia, Gregory Alvarez, and Jeremiah Garcia; 24 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones.
Mr. Miranda was a Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend that will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Words of condolences may be left for the Miranda Family at www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
