Graveside services for Domingo Cuellar, 77, of Rosenberg will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He is preceded in death by his mom and dad Filberto and Adislada Cuellar; sister, Lupita Cuellar and brother, Demetrio Cuellar.
Domingo is survived by his brother; Joe and wife Mary Cuellar; nephews, Gilbert Cuellar and wife Reina Cuellar, Johnny Cuellar and Demetrio Cuellar Jr.; nieces, Mary Wilkins and husband Eric Wilkins, Isabel, Sylvia and Angela Cuellar. He also leaves behind several great nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed!
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Cuellar family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500
