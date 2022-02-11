Dolores (“Dolly”) Jean Novosad, 83, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 with her family by her side.
Dolly was born on August 8, 1938 in Houston, Tx to Caroline and Valentine (“Bill’) Nowak. She was raised in the Heights and graduated in 1956 from Reagan High School. She married James (“Jim”) Edward Novosad on July 13, 1957 and they immediately began building their legacy with the joys of their lives, being six beautiful children.
Dolly and Jim moved to Needville in 1962 where Dolly became a “Union Street Mom”; opening her doors to many kids, friends and family. She always said “we have 6, what’s a few more?”. She was an excellent cook, often sharing many of her recipes. Dolly loved to celebrate life and hosted many showers, card games, parties and get-togethers. At Halloween, she loved to dress up and hand out buckets of candy to hundreds of trick-or-treaters. Dolly’s love of Christmas was evident by her gorgeous Hallmark tree, handmade stockings for her grandchildren and a living room full of gifts for everyone. Dolly went to work full-time for Jefferson Lake Sulfur Company, the City of Needville and then later part-time delivering flowers for multiple flower shops, where she found her love of plants, floral design and crafting.
Dolly was welcomed Home by her husband of 53 years; her parents; her son-in-laws, Mike Buffaloe and Clayton Long; her brother, Ronnie Nowak and many close family members. Her infectious laugh and beautiful smile will be missed by her many friends and surviving family members: Brothers- Gene, Larry & Rick Nowak. Children – Dennis Novosad & wife Rita; Lisa Buffaloe, Kellye Bohacek & husband Vernon, Mark Novosad & wife Sandy, Lori Long and Todd Novosad & wife Aimee. Grandchildren – Jason (Chelsea) & Chelsea Novosad, Bailey (Burley) Gunter, Kendal Buffaloe, Russell (Jennifer), Blake & Bradey Bohacek, Jeff (Cheryl) Elliott , Amy Roberson and Jack Novosad. Great Grandchildren – Lily, Luke & Quinn Bohacek, Cooper & Barrett Gunter, AnaRenee & Aria Elliott and Cash Roberson. Caregiver and Special “Sister” – Ruthie Stredick and her dog, Ralphie.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Creekside Church in Needville, Texas beginning at 4pm, followed by a dinner and fireworks display. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a monetary donation to St. Jude or the American Diabetes Association.
