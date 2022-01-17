Dolores Ann Bickett, age 78, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 13, 2022 at her home in Rosenberg with her loving family at her side. Dolores was affectionately known as “Sam” by all in her family, a nickname given to her by her father when she was a baby. She was born November 20, 1943 in San Francisco, California to John Terrell Jessen and Anna Belle Lucas Jessen. Dolores was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rosenberg, where as a young woman she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Dolores enjoyed singing in the Golden Heirs Senior Adult Choir at Calvary, playing games and having fellowship with her church family. She worked as a technician at Texas Instruments until her retirement.
Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, John Bickett, daughter, Christine Bickett and husband, Michael Fuller, son, Shawn Bickett and wife Jody, 5 grandchildren, Carissa Garza and husband Ryan, Kyle Cervantez, John Bickett, Michaela Bickett and Samuel Bickett, 2 brothers, John Jessen and wife Berneice, Carl Jessen and wife Nancy, sister, Chris Gage and husband Lowell, along with a host of other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Kimberly Bickett and sister, Trudy Long.
Funeral services will be held, Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Calvary Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Pastor Nate Sprinkle will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022 from 4-8 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.