Funeral services for Diego Torres, 35, of Rosenberg will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with interment following at San Gabriel Annex Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home
He was born on May 9, 1987 in Richmond, TX. and he passed away on June 30, 2022 in Rosenberg, TX. Diego was always the life of the party. He was always there to help, especially when it was regarding cars. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and always looking for the positive side of things and kept pushing people to always better themselves. Diego loved the “fast life” and was always happy and smiling, laughing and drinking.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Juan Manrique; grandmother, Soledad Rivera; uncles, Jesus Manrique, Juan Manrique Jr., Martin Torres, Carmen Torres and Godfather, Martiniano Manrique.
Diego is survived by his loving parents, Francisco and Sofia Torres; brothers, Israel Torres and Ivan Torres; favorite sister, Natalie T. Arguello; grandmother, Luz Manrique and grandfather, Luis Torres. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousin’s family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Torres family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
