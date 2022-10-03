Dianne Reynolds Walger, age 78, of New Ulm, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at their ranch, surrounded by family. She was born on November 27, 1943, to Virgil Loyd Reynolds and Ida Mae (Wenzel) Reynolds. She grew up in Houston, Texas and graduated from Bellaire High School. During her childhood, Dianne enjoyed her parents beach house where she water skied and fished. She loved riding her horse, kept at her grandfather’s farm and she was a model for Sears and Roebuck. She later met the love of her life, Bobby Walger, while on a blind date, and married June 23, 1962.
She worked at the Baylor Company in Sugar Land during the early 1980’s in the Inventory Control Department and was a member of several Women’s Bible Study Groups where she was known for her strong faith. She was a Life Member of the Fort Bend County Fair and worked at the Fair office in the late 1980’s.
She was always helping with her daughter’s show animals, horses and hauling them to competitions. She was an excellent seamstress and made her daughter’s rodeo shirts and school clothes. You could always find her in the stands at rodeos or barrel races videoing and cheering for her daughters and grandchildren. She and several rodeo moms met once a week and rode horses and enjoyed homemade dishes for lunch. She had a special place in her heart for antiques and decorated her home with her finds and inherited pieces. She loved family vacations with friends at the river floating and riding the rapids. She was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed sitting on her porch in the morning drinking coffee as she watched the deer, hummingbirds, and wild birds eat from the feeders. She loved hosting traditional family gatherings and was an exceptional cook, especially her homemade cornbread. She was gracious, loving, caring, generous, and tough. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren which she was fondly known as “Nana”. Dianne was loved, admired and will be missed greatly by family and friends.
Dianne leaves behind her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert “Bobby” L. Walger; daughters, Debbie Dee Jebbia and husband Jack; Deanne Lee Rucker and husband, Roy; and Dana Kay Ramey and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Trevor Mack Ward and Kayla Nichole Long; great grandchildren, Levi Landon Long and Laklynn Leann Long; family friend and caretaker, Cheryl McFarlin; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Jo (Reynolds) Davenport.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. Reverend Andy Andrews to officiate the services. Pallbearers will include Jack Jebbia, Roy Rucker, Trevor Ward, Randy Ramey, Lloyd DeRouen and Eldon Elliston. Brent Mahlmann as honorary pallbearer.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
