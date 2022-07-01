Dianne Elizabeth Brown LaBarbera passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the age of 77 in Sugar Land, Texas.
She was born in Beeville, Texas, on November 6, 1944.
Dianne graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1966 with a degree in Theater Arts and Speech Communication and married in 1967.
She taught at the Walden pre-school in Stafford, Texas, during the 1970s.
She then stopped teaching to dedicate her time to raising her children.
In the mid 1980’s she went back to teaching and taught high school speech for Fort Bend ISD and retired in 1993.
Dianne was actively involved in Holy Family Catholic Church in Stafford, Texas and enjoyed attending protestant/ charismatic churches with her husband.
She mentored many high school students when she taught, was highly extroverted and never met a stranger.
She also loved to go visit her farm to check the cows with her husband since she enjoyed the outdoors.
Most importantly, Dianne was passionate about her relationship with Jesus and never got tired of praying for people and telling them about the good news of the Gospel of Christ.
She was preceded in death by parents, Harvey and Lena Brown and sister, Sherry Brown Benzinger. Dianne is survived by husband, Joseph LaBarbera; son, Robert LaBarbera and his wife Lisabeth, daughter, Dena LaBarbera Scott and her husband Adam, and granddaughter, Aiden Scott.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 5 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the chapel at Earthman Southwest Funeral Home, 12555 S. Kirkwood Rd., Stafford, TX 77477, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m., where Pastor Richard Ford is officiate.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.earthmansouthwest.com for the LaBarbera family.
