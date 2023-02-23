Dianne Dilts Bialas of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on February 22, 2023 at the age of 68.
Dianne is survived by her long time boyfriend, Brian Green; her children, Ryan & Torie Bialas, Carolyn & Dwayne Pospisil and James Bialas; her grandchildren, Tanner, Wyatt, Lane, Lynlie and Bryson; her sister, Donna Lyon & children; and her beloved fur- babies, Benjamin and Buddy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Dilts & Carolyn Hartland.
Dianne was born May 8, 1954 in McRay, Georgia. Throughout her life, Dianne’s immense love for her family, fur-babies and plants was evident, as was her Faith & relationship with God. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 27, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
