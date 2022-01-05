Funeral Services for Diane Stepan, 89, of Katy, TX, formerly of Rosenberg, TX, are set for 10 AM Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with burial following in Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery, 3900 B F Terry Blvd, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Visitation will be 5 — 7:00 PM Friday, January 7, 2022, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, Rosenberg, TX.
Condolence messages may be written for the Stepan family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
