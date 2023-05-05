Funeral Services for Diana Rocha Rivas, 70, of Needville, TX, are set for 10:00 AM Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 9214 Main Street, Needville, TX 77461, with burial following in Guy Public Cemetery, Guy, TX 77444.
Visitation will be 5 — 7:00PM Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville, with the Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM.
Diana was born October 9, 1952, in Sinton, TX, to Manuel and Delia Morales Rocha. She died May 3, 2023, in Sugar Land, TX.
Memorials may be given in her memory to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 95, Needville, TX 77461.
Condolence messages may be written for the Rivas family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
