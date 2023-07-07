Diana R. Torres, 68, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on July 5, 2023. She was born on March 18, 1955 in San Benito, Texas to Johnny O. and Maria Ramirez. Diana had a strong belief in Jesus Christ and devoted time every morning to read “Jesus Calling”. She enjoyed gardening and finding the beauty in nature. She loved baking for family and friends and would receive countless requests for her delicious pastries. Treasured memories were created when spending time with her husband, family, and friends. Diana was blessed to watch her grandchildren grow and had a great hand in caring for them. Diana was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents, Diana is preceded in death by; sister Teresita Ramirez, brother Danny Ramirez, sister Ana Maria Stannard; brother-in-law Bobby Stannard; brother-in-law Thomas Caylor; and brother-in-law Manuel Gomez.
Survivors include her husband of over 47 years, Daniel Noe Torres; son, Ruben Noe Torres (Valerie Zapata); daughter, Leticia T. Soto and husband, Damien Soto; grandchildren, Joshua Black, Samuel “Sammy” Soto, Daniella Soto, Esmeralda Soto and Yamile Soto; siblings, Johnny Frank Ramirez and wife, Martha, Graciela “Jackie” Caylor and Ofelia “BB” Gomez; sister-in-law, Diana T. Giordonello and husband, Larry Giordonello; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Deacon Ruben Torres will officiate the services. Reception to follow.
The Torres family mourns the loss of Diana, but welcome everyone in attendance to Celebrate Diana’s life by wearing bright colors to the service.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.