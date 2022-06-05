On May 30, 2022 Diana Murphy of Richmond, Texas passed away at the age of 75.
Diana was the eldest child of John and Maxine Mosley born in 1946 in Dallas, Texas.
She graduated from Bellaire High School in Bellaire, Texas in 1964 and was a drum majorette with the Bellaire Belles.
She was married in 1965 to Pat Murphy of Richmond, Texas and raised two children, Greg and Michelle in Quail Valley.
Diana was an employee of Linde/Praxair for over 25 years and PBV/Forum Technologies for over 10 years.
Diana is preceded in death by her father, John, her mother, Maxine and her brother, Richard.
She is survived by her two children, sister Debra, sister-in-law, Jean and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased's funeral arrangements
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10772729
A memorial service will be held at Dignity Memorial, 15015 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas 77478 on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:00am followed by a reception from 11:00 to 1:00.
