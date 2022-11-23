Diana Lynn Gorka Hall, 66, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on November 10, 2022. She was born on July 21, 1956 in Richmond, Texas to Jams F. and Betty Ann Goates Gorka. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses. She was an avid reader and loved tending to her cats. Diana had a special bond with her only son, Jason. She did anything and everything for him. Diana will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents, Diana is preceded in death by her son, Jason.
Survivors include her brother, David Gorka; aunts, Bonnie Fogle and Louise Phillips; along with many cousins, extended family and friends.
The immediate family and close friends will gather for Graveside Services officiated by Pastor Greg Garcia at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
