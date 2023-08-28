Diana Castro Khan, 50, of Rosenberg, TX., was born on August 26, 1972, and passed away on August 11, 2023.
Visitation will be held on Thurs., August 31, 2023, from 10:30am to 12:30pm in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, with a Funeral service beginning @ 11:30am.
Interment will follow in Forest Park Southwest, Richmond, TX.
Diana is preceded in death by her grandparents, Leopoldo Reyes Jr., Celia Reyes, Vicente Castro and Gloria Sotelo.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughters; Alyssa Trevino, Jessica Hernandez and Krishma Khan; her parents, Juan and Hortencia Castro; sisters, Veronica Mungia (Johnnie), Laura Castro and Erica Rodriguez (Christopher); brother, Adam Castro; grandchildren, Adrian, Serenity, Giselle and Ashton; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.
Words of condolences may be left for the Castro family @ www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
