Funeral services for Destiny Marie Uvalle, 25, of Rosenberg will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at River Pointe Church in Richmond with interment following at San Gabriel Annex Cemetery in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at River Pointe Church in Richmond.
She was born on February 14, 1997 in Missouri City, TX. and she passed away on August 7, 2022 in Galveston, TX.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Esther P. Packer; grandfather, Ernesto Ramirez -Luevano; aunt, Theresa Morales Packer; uncle, Felipe V. Bentancur Jr.; cousins, Brook Ablos, Brailyn Cantu Bentancur and Kaisyn Bentancur.
Destiny is survived by her loving mother, Santos Gonzales, brothers, Joe Aaron Uvalle and Elijah Gonzales; sisters, Madison Gonzales and Maleah Gonzales; aunts, Angelica Perez, Geneva Mullins, Rebecca Anzaldua; uncles, Benard Packer; David Packer, Ernesto Perez; fathers, Ruben Mendez, Joe F. Uvalle Jr. and Modesto Gonzales. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, family and friends.
On behalf of the Uvalle family, they would like to thank everyone for their continued support during the most difficult times of their life. The outpouring of love that the community has shown and given will be forever greatly appreciated. We ask your continued prayers for the Uvalle family.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Uvalle family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
