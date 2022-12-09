Delvin Lawrence Reuter, 89, of Orchard, Texas passed away on December 7, 2022.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M. at Knesek & Sons Funeral Home in Wallis, Texas. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 10:00 am at St John Lutheran Church in Wallis, Texas.
He was born on January 4, 1933, in Fayette County, near Round Top to Edwin and Alma Michael Reuter. He was baptized and confirmed at Round Top Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He attended Nassau School and graduated from Round Top Carmine High School.
After High school he worked for JMH Grocery in West University Place in Bellaire. During that time, he was drafted into the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a company clerk in company A in Butzbeck, Germany. After the army, he went back to work for JMH and then was employed for WKM where he retired after 42 years.
He married Lucille Mueller on July 31, 1955, at St. John Lutheran Church in Rutersville, TX. They were blessed with four children. Delvin loved to travel, and his last big trip was to Germany with his wife and a group from St. John Lutheran Church of Wallis.
Delvin and his family moved to Orchard in 1973 where all his children graduated from Brazos High School.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Wallis, Sons of American Legion in Wallis,
Sons of Hermann in Rosenberg and Wallis American Legion Post 200. He served as Historian and Service Officer in the American Legion and as a Trustee of the Orchard Cemetery.
His hobbies included gardening, taking daily tours of Orchard while riding on his golf buggy, spending time at his country place near Round Top and watching his favorite team, The Astros on TV. He was a proud grandpa and loved spending time with all of his grandkids and seeing them graduate from college.
He is preceded in death by: His wife, Lucille Reuter, Parents, Edwin and Alma Reuter, son, Donald Reuter, brother, Clarence Reuter, and brother in law, Harry Schultz. He is survived by Children: Carrie Sliva and husband Kenneth, Trish White and husband Dennis, Pamela Henry and husband Marvin. Grandchildren: Donna Butler and husband Nick, Devin White, Travis Henry and wife Colleen, Cody Henry and girlfriend Katy Goodman, Jessica Gangl and husband Aric, and Jason Sliva. Great Grandchildren: Zoë, James, and Brett Butler, Sawyer and Truitt Gangl, and Macey Henry. Sister: Corine Schultz and sister-in-law Lavern Reuter.
Pallbearers will include Travis and Cody Henry, Aric Gangl, Jason Sliva, Nick Butler and Eric King.
Memorial gifts may be given to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 307, Wallis, Texas 77485.
