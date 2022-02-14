Delrick Henry Hund

Delrick Henry Hundl, fondly known as “Rick”, 72, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on February 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on September 21, 1949 in Richmond, Texas to Henry and Viola Hundl. Rick honorably served our His hobbies included fishing, watching Nascar and taking trips to the beach. This loving father, “Papa”, brother, uncle and friend will be missed.
In addition to his parents, Rick is preceded in death by his wife, Debra Hundl.
Survivors include children, Justine Kouskouris (husband Matt), Brian Hundl (wife Carrie), and Jessica Hundl (Joshua Deebs); grandchildren, Rylee Hundl and Ryan Kouskouris; grandchildren, Diane Smith (husband Ben), Mike Hundl (wife Debbie), and Mariellen Wenzel (husband Charlie); brother-in-law, Keith Hansen (wife Christina); along with extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
