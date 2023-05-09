Delores Elaine Ganey, 74, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her home in Rosenberg. She was born August 4, 1948, in Urania, Louisiana to Lecil and Odell Aldrich. Delores was of the Baptist Faith and worked in the Cafeteria for Lamar Consolidated Schools until her retirement.
Survivors include her 3 sons, Brian Scott Ganey, Larry Todd Ganey, Jorrey Clayborn Ganey, 7 grandchildren, CiCi Lu, Ryan Ganey, Matthew Ganey, Tyler Ganey, Taylor Ganey, Skylar Ganey, Olivia Ganey, 4 great grandchildren, Zayden Dyer, Benjamin Rangel, Bentley Rangel, and Addison Ganey along with a host of other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry Ganey, brother, Steve Aldrich and sister, Brenda McGee.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday evening from 4-8 P.M. in the Chapel.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
