Delmus Lloyd Peschel passed away on September 4, 2022 in New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was born on March 8, 1979. He was 43 years old when he passed away.
Delmus is survived by his wife Allison Peschel of Edgewater, FL, Dorcas Haug and husband Karv of Parker, CO, Lori Peschel Riha and husband Tim of Richmond, TX, brother Karvel Haug and wife Kate of Arvada, CO, grandmother Joanna Fitzpatrick Wilson of Santa Fe, TX, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Delton Lloyd Peschel, grandparents Delmus and Daniella Peschel, grandparents Lloyd and Sue Parr, and grandfather Gerald (Jerry) Fitzpatrick.
Delmus grew up in the Rosenberg/Richmond area and is remembered as a happy little boy. He enjoyed fishing with his grandmother Sue. He played little league baseball as a pitcher. He rodeoed some in the Fort Bend County youth rodeo and always loved spending time with his cousins. He especially liked talking on the telephone which served him well as an adult. His work, for so many years, seemed to keep him on the phone 24/7. He worked hard all his adult life and experienced a varied number of catastrophic and life changing events in his career. Delmus especially loved hunting and shooting sports. His now 12-year old Labrador retriever ‘Colt’ was a well-trained bird dog. He loved his dog. He loved being with family.
Delmus was taken from us too soon and is dearly missed.
