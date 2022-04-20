Della Rose Harbour Kennedy passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 95 in Richmond, TX on April 15, 2022 – Good Friday.
Della was born in Bald Knob, AR on July 27, 1926, to Harmon Eastland Harbour and Sarah Charlotte Harbour (nee Ross). She was raised in a small community that was largely agricultural. At the age of 16, she became a WWII wartime bride in 1943 to Francis Jay Kennedy (26) a Navy Seabee who worked as a commercial electrician during and after the war. Della helped with the war effort by winding coils for radios in California. By the time of his return, she had a beautician’s license and was operating her own salon. There were other shops she opened in various cities, as she moved around the country with Francis’s return. She and Francis loved to travel and took upon many adventures alongside various family members. Settling in Jacinto City, she opened her final hair salon. Soon, she was led to a new avenue for her management skills. Finally, with two children of their own, they settled in Houston, TX where they formed a close-knit group with other family members who moved nearby. In later years, she worked as a night nurse aide at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston.
She was a daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grand aunt, great grand aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. But what she loved best was being a child of God! She was a convert to Catholicism in 1951. She was instructed by Father Joseph P. O’Sullivan in Galena Park, TX, where he was pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church which she attended. She became a member of the Third Order of St. Francis. She was active in her Catholic Faith and prayed the Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet daily. She had a devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary. She attended daily Mass often in person and later remotely as her mobility declined.
Della was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years Francis, mother Sarah, father Harmon, father-in-law William Francis Kennedy, mother-in-law Anna Clare Teton, daughters Loretta in 1963 and Kathryn in 1996, daughter-in-law Janet Kennedy in 2017, son-in-law David Brown, great grandson Ethan Carey Brown, brothers-in-law Allen Hammons, Edward Lincecum, Lloyd Ward, William Bernard Kennedy, and sisters-in-law Marge Kennedy and Veda Kennedy.
She is survived by sisters Irene Hammons and Deana Ward, daughters Elizabeth Babin and Mary Brown, son Michael Kennedy, son-in-law Drew Weaver, and their families.
The visitation will be at Earthman Southwest Funeral Home, 12555 Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX on Friday April 22, 5-7 PM. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond, TX on Saturday April 23 at 10:30 AM. A parishioner-provided luncheon will follow. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8701 Almeda Genoa Rd in Houston at 2 PM.
The visitation will be at Earthman Southwest Funeral Home, 12555 Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX on Friday April 22, 5-7 PM.
Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond, TX on Saturday April 23 at 10:30 AM. A parishioner-provided luncheon will follow.
Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8701 Almeda Genoa Rd in Houston at 2 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.