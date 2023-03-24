Delbert Herman Sliva, 83 passed away Monday, March 20, 2023. He was born on September 18, 1939, to Herman and Eleanor Rohan Sliva in East Bernard, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Georgie Ann Sliva and brother-in-law Robert. W. Carson.
Delbert is survived by his brothers Roman Sliva, and Ben Sliva and wife MaryAnn, his sisters Nelva Carson, and Georgia Butler, and husband Willy, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Delbert was a dedicated farmer his entire life. He had many wonderful friends. He will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Sliva, Dustin Sliva, Elvis Zapalac, Mark Pilcik, Paul Kulhanek and Mark Dujka.
In lieu of flowers please consider directing memorial contributions to Holy Cross Catholic Church or a Charity of your choice in Delbert’s memory.
Visitation will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 839 Church Street, East Bernard, TX 77435 on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM.
A Rosary will take place at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM.
Funeral Mass will take place at Holy Cross on Tuesday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM.
Mausoleum entombment will take place at Guardian Angel Catholic Cemetery, 9421 FM 1952, Wallis, TX 77485 on Tuesday at 1:00 PM.
