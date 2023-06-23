A defendant told a judge Thursday that he had a perfectly honest reason for failing his drug test while on probation: his brother had laced his sweet treat with THC.
Never heard of the Cotton Candy Defense before?
Neither had Associate District Court Judge O’Neil Williams, who scoffed at Jared Derbigney’s flimsy excuse.
“Now I’ve heard everything,” O’Neil said, chuckling.
Derbigney was arrested in May 2021 on one count of felony evading arrest. He was sentenced to one-year deferred adjudicated probation, which means he will not have a criminal record if he completes his probation — a sentence reserved for non-violent and first-time offenders.
The problem is, he didn’t fulfill the terms of his probation within the 1-year time frame allotted, having tested positive in May for THC — a potent ingredient in marijuana.
So Derbigney was in court on Thursday to be “admonished” by the judge.
The probation office wanted Derbigney to spend three days behind bars as punishment for flunking the drug test.
O’Neil asked the young man in baggy jeans and T-shirt if he could pass a drug test right then and there.
Derbigney figured he could, but didn’t believe he could urinate in a cup at that time.
“Well, let me put it this way, O’Neil said, “I guarantee you I will send you to jail today if you don’t take the test. I may not send you to jail if you fail the test, but I promise I will send you to jail if you don’t take the test.”
O’Neil had Derbigney sit in a chair against a wall until he could make up his mind.
“If this room clears out before you take that test, I will send you to jail,” O’Neil warned the young man.
An hour later, during a break in the hearings, O’Neil looked over at Derbigney.
“Do you want me to call a probation officer or a bailiff?” he asked the youth.
Derbigney figured he was ready for the test and followed a probation officer to the restroom.
“He tested positive for THC,” the officer informed O’Neil minutes later.
“OK, let’s hear the cotton candy defense,” O’Neil told a sheepish-looking Derbigney when the youth returned to the courtroom.
Derbigney reiterated that he had eaten cotton candy laced with THC.
Who had given him cotton candy laced with THC? O’Neil asked.
“My brother,” Derbigney replied.
O’Neil scoffed at the notion and noted that Derbigney’s record of reporting to the probation office was spotty, that he had repeatedly failed to make payments to the probation office and had not completed his court-ordered drug and alcohol counseling session.
Derbigney said he works the graveyard shift and doesn’t get off until 6 a.m. and if often too sleepy to go to the probation office.
O’Neil told him he should have phoned in.
O’Neil didn’t want to send the young man to jail and have taxpayers foot the bill just because he tested positive for THC, so he allowed Derbigney to continue on probation.
“When they tell you to report, you report,” O’Neil warned him. “If they tell you to come and take a drug test, you go and take a drug test. I don’t want to put you in jail and you lose your job. I want you to complete your probation.”
Derbigney promised to follow all the terms of his probation from that moment on.
“Please tell me you don’t have anything crazy,” O’Neil quipped when the next attorney approached the bench.
