January 4, 1952 — April 23, 2022
With deep sorrow and much love, we mourn the passing of Debra Ann Barkley Vacek on April 23, 2022.
Born January 4, 1952, in San Diego, California, she is the oldest of 5 children.
Debra married George Vacek on November 4, 1972, and have 2 children.
Debra was a generous wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
She was a great cook and would make delicious meals for her family. She had a big sweet tooth and enjoyed making her favorite fudge recipe for the holidays.
She loved animals, especially horses.
Debra was an avid reader and would often stay up too late lost in a book.
She was a free spirit and valued her travels and cruises taken with her family and close friends.
She always said the beach was her favorite place.
Debra will be lovingly remembered by her husband, George Vacek; daughter Thasha Vacek Sams and son-in-law Brett Sams; son Arric Vacek; brother Ronald Barkley and wife Cindy Barkley; sister Lisa Barkley Tarr and husband Jeff Tarr; and her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Marshall, brother Ty Barkley, and sister Kimberly Barkley Hoefert.
Visitation will be 11:30 AM — 1:00 PM on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, preceding the Funeral Service which will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery, Fairchild Rd, Richmond, TX 77469.
Pallbearers: Chet Barkley, Nicholas Hoefert, Jason Holecek, Trenton McGee, David Nunnally, Kyler Tarr, and James Vacek, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers: Michael Beckum, Clayton Fishbeck, Bobby Nunnally, and Lonie Mercer.
Memorial donations may be given in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org, or mailed to 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolence messages may be written for the Vacek family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors,1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
