Deborah Sue Eben, 71, of Houston, Texas, went to be with her “Lord & Loved Ones” on July 16, 2022. She was born on January 3, 1951, in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Deborah is proceeded in death by her parents; Tom & June Cashen, Husband; Milton Eben. Sister; Iris Kamas, and Brothers; Fritz and Larry Cashen.
She left behind to miss her extremely, her Sons; Kasey Eben of Houston, Texas, and Michael Eben & wife Wanda of Damon, Texas. Daughter; Michelle Ward of Sugar Land, Texas.
Grandchildren; Christopher Billings, Kimberly Calabrese, Autumn Schlitzkus & husband Cody, Kayla Eben, Cody Eben, and Thomas Eben. Brother-in-law; Ricky Eben & Wife Nancy of Rosenberg, Texas, and Sister-in-law; Anne Cashen. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loved ones. She was a very special and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister-in-law, and Friend to many people.
A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX 77471, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11am. Family will be welcoming friends and loved ones beginning at 10:30am.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443
